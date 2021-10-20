Girl, 6, shot in West Englewood, Chicago police say adult with her may have been targeted

A six-year-old girl was shot twice as she stood on a front porch with relatives Tuesday night in West Englewood, according to Chicago police.

The girl had been outside a home in the 6600 block of South Seeley Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone in a passing black Dodge Charger shot toward the group she was with, police said. She suffered two graze wounds to her arm and she was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Officials said the girl had been gathered among adult family members and one of those adults was the likely target of the attack but that adult wasn’t cooperating with the police investigation.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews