Girl, 7, fatally shot inside vehicle at Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru

Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl died Sunday after she was shot inside a vehicle in a drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The girl and a 29-year-old man were each wounded around 4:15 p.m. at the restaurant in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood, police said, citing early reports.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the child as Jaslyn Adams, of Oak Park. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The girl was struck by multiple gunshots, while the man — whose relationship to the child wasn’t immediately known — was shot in his torso, police said.

Police at the scene used their squad car to rush the critically injured child to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The man was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests had been made following the shooting, police said.

Outside the restaurant, a bullet-riddled Infiniti sedan where the victims were hurt remained in the drive-thru lane, partially on the curb. More than 38 bullet casing evidence markers sat behind the car while bystanders watched police work the scene from the sidewalk and adjacent shopping center parking lot.

Numerous bullet holes were clearly visible in the car’s rear window, back passenger side door and trunk.

“A baby got shot,” said a woman standing across the street from the scene as more than a dozen officers worked in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Recommended Stories

  • Pig's head thrown at former home of Chauvin defense witness

    Barry Brodd, once a police officer in California, compared George Floyd's killing to an "accidental death."

  • Homan Square shooting leaves girl, 7, dead, man in serious condition

    A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 29-year-old man injured after a shooting in Homan Square Sunday.

  • More than 400 Virginia convictions could be overturned

    Jonathan Freitag, 25, is accused of making up reasons to pull people over and planting drugs in their vehicles in Fairfax County Virginia, according to a report by The Washington Post. On Friday, defense attorneys and prosecutors argued for the release of Elon Wilson, who lost his job as a Washington, D.C. firefighter after being sentenced to prison as result of Freitag’s suspected misconduct, according to a story by the Associated Press. Multiple further complaints inspired the Fairfax County Police Department to begin reviewing hundreds of the officer’s stops.

  • 2 killed in fiery Tesla crash that took 4 hours to extinguish

    The Tesla's high-energy batteries on board continued to reignite as firefighters tried to get to the two people inside.

  • Thomas Detry’s final round at the Austrian Open was colorful. The story? ‘It might take a while.’

    Thomas Detry went on a wild ride on the back nine of the Austrian Open. Check out this scorecard.

  • Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is 'dangerous'

    The U.S. Justice Department made a “wrong and dangerous” argument in seeking to defend former President Donald Trump against a former advice columnist’s claim that he defamed her when he denied her allegation of rape, her lawyers have told a court. During Trump's presidency, the Justice Department sought to make the United States, not him personally, the defendant in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit — a move that would put U.S. taxpayers on the hook if she got a payout in the case. The Justice Department has argued that the statements he made about Carroll, including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir and that “she's not my type," fell within the scope of his job as president.

  • PD: Man accused of shooting another man in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant

    A man was arrested Friday night after police said he shot another man in the head at a restaurant in Citrus Heights. The Citrus Heights Police Department received several calls about a shooting at a restaurant on the 7900 block of Greenback Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had a single gunshot wound to his head, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. See more above

  • Lydia Ko birdies final hole to reach 21 under at LPGA LOTTE; leads Nelly Korda by one

    Lydia Ko's birdie on the 18th hole on Friday put her one shot ahead of Nelly Korda entering the final round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship.

  • Black Rob, Rapper and Former Bad Boy Artist, Dies at 52

    Black Rob, the New York City rapper formerly part of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label, has died. He was 52, according to the New York Times. Rob’s former label mate, Mark Curry, announced Rob’s death in two videos posted to Instagram on Saturday, and Variety has confirmed his passing through additional sources. “I don’t […]

  • Survivor Contestant Sunday Burquest Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

    Survivor contestant Sunday Burquest passed away from cancer. Read the emotional note her daughter penned to her late mother.

  • Alfred Molina Set to Reprise his Role as Doc Ock in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

    In a new interview, Alfred Molina revealed that he will be returning to the Spider-verse to play his iconic role of Doc Ock in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

  • Karlie Kloss Shared a Glimpse of Her Newborn Baby Boy, and His Name Is Adorable!

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) On March 11, Karlie Kloss gave birth to her first child. Almost exactly one month later, the new mom shared a photo of her baby boy's hand next to her own and revealed his adorably chic name.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'This Is a Robbery' to 'The Serpent'

    The new docuseries "This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist," was Netflix's most popular series this week.

  • I Traded in My 23-Ingredient Retinol Product for a 2-Ingredient Anti-Aging Serum That’s Only $10

    And my skin has never looked better.

  • Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It

    After reaching a record a few days ago, Bitcoin is dropping, along with other popular cryptocurrencies. Here are some of the latest numbers: The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the last 24 hours has dropped about 9% to $55,268 as of time of publishing, according to CoinMarketCap. Similarly Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell almost 12% to $2,110, as of publication time. According to Bloomberg, the crypto markets are stumbling amid rumors that the U.S. Treasury Department may take action against financial institutions because of money-laundering concerns. Simple profit-taking also is likely playing a part, given the highs that came following the listing of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) last week. Bitcoin broke past $64,000 on Wednesday, the day of Coinbase's listing. Dogecoin also is down from its record high of about 44 cents on Friday, now standing at $0.303 as of publication time, though it has since rebounded in the past 24 hours. The drop also comes upon news of Coinbase insiders selling off shares right after Wednesday's listing. Learn more: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Story updated to add latest on Dogecoin and news of Coinbase insiders selling shares. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJack Ma May Be Divesting His Stake In Ant Group, Giving Up Control: ReutersPeloton Fights Federal Safety Recall Request Over Treadmill Linked To Child's Death© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Navalny's team calls protests amid reports of failing health

    Activists for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday called for massive protests in the heart of Moscow and St. Petersburg as Navalny’s health reportedly is deteriorating severely while on hunger strike. The 44-year-old Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most visible and persistent critic, started a hunger strike more than three weeks ago to protest prison authorities’ refusal to allow him to be seen by a private doctor for diagnosis of severe back pain and loss of feeling in his legs; the Russian penitentiary service says he is getting adequate care. There was no immediate comment from police or government officials about the call for protests, but the response is likely to be harsh.

  • Fantasy Baseball Sustainable Streaks: Carlos Rodon joins history — but is his start legit?

    Let's check in on the hot fantasy baseball starts of Carlos Rodon, Ronald Acuña Jr., and more.

  • George Floyd killing: protests flare as Americans await verdict in Chauvin trial

    Outcome is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center police department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Protests against police killings flared across the US this weekend, from Minneapolis to Chicago to Portland, as Americans wait for a verdict in the trial of the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. Closing arguments are expected in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday. The most serious charge the former Minneapolis officer is facing in Floyd’s death is second-degree murder, but the jury might choose to find him guilty on third-degree murder or manslaughter, or acquit him altogether. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force. Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, by a white police officer during a traffic stop on 11 April, as the Chauvin trial played out, said guilty verdict for Chauvin could set a precedent in the US. “The outcome that we pray for and Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedent,” Crump told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us - Black people, Hispanic people, Native people - all of us.” Maxine Waters, one of the most influential Black members of Congress, joined protesters in Brooklyn Center shortly before a curfew on Saturday night, and spoke to them about the need to see accountability for Chauvin. “I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that says, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” “Not manslaughter, no,” Waters added. “This is guilty for murder.” Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges, with buildings across town boarded up, and National Guard troops already in place across the city. The outcome in the case is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence. In Chicago, at least 1,000 people demonstrated in Logan Square on Friday night, in the wake of the public release of a video showing the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Activist groups in Chicago there said that multiple young people at the protest were arrested and at least one 17-year-old seriously assaulted by police. Two young people were arrested, including the 20-year-old son of a Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer, according to the Chicago Tribune. “There are literal children dying every single day in the city of Chicago, and not just because of the lack of funding that goes to Black and Brown communities, but because of the excess funding put into the Chicago police department,” said Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old organizer with Good Kids Mad City, who attended the Friday night protest. Kamil said there was an obvious irony in seeing violent police crackdowns on young protesters in Chicago and elsewhere. “You see youth protesting that they aren’t being protected, that they aren’t being funded, that they’re being murdered by the police, and the reaction is more violence,” Kamil said. Hundreds of people were expected to gather on Sunday for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the predominantly Latino south-west Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. Other vigils were being held around the city to call out racism, and remember Adam and others killed by police. A man faces the Minnesota state troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center police station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 12 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images In Portland, the fatal police shooting of Robert Douglas Delgado, a 46-year-old white man and longtime resident, sparked new volatile protests on Friday night. The protests in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, was quieter on Saturday night. In an apparent change in police tactics from earlier in the week, officers did not appear en masse to confront protesters. The police headquarters was shielded behind a double layer of fencing. Minnesota governor Tim Walz had spoken out earlier on Saturday, calling the reports of police violence towards journalists at Brooklyn Center earlier in the week “unacceptable”. Dozens of American news organizations had signed onto a letter Saturday outlining “widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists” who have been covering the protests in Minnesota, including the treatment of a CNN reporter who was thrown to the ground and arrested. As she was being detained, a Minnesota state trooper reportedly yelled at the reporter, who is Asian American, “Do you speak English?” Chauvin himself chose not testify at his trial, which featured 10 days of evidence by the prosecution against him, including hours of meticulous testimony by Dr Martin Tobin, and only two days of witnesses called by Chauvin’s defense. Waters, a California congresswoman, said she had come from Washington to Minneapolis to join the protesters who have demonstrated for a week over the killing of Wright as the Chauvin trial played out. “We all need to sustain this movement,” Waters told the crowd. “We cannot stop, we cannot hesitate, but we must say every day, every hour that we are going to persist.” The California congresswoman also noted that she had been pushing for police reform since the 1970s, when she spoke out over the killing of Eula Love, a Black mother in Los Angeles. While she would like to see Congress pass police reform legislation, Waters said, she was not certain it would get through: “The rightwing, the racists, are opposed to it.” “I know this,” she added. “We’ve got to stay in the street.” Oliver Laughland contributed reporting.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher Just Dropped a Clue About the ‘Sweet Magnolias' Cliffhanger Ending

    Are you all caught up on Sweet Magnolias? We still can't get over last season's finale!

  • Kevin Durant loves Steph Curry's circus And-1 shot vs. Celtics

    Steph Curry is doing incredible things, and he drew the attention of his former teammate.