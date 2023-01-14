Girl, 7, and five others injured in ‘dreadful’ drive-by shooting outside funeral in London

Police at the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London (PA)

A seven-year-old girl is fighting for her life and five others have been injured in a “dreadful” suspected drive-by shooting outside a funeral in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the incident near St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road, near Euston station, at 13.29pm on Saturday.

The force said the girl was in a life-threatening condition, while a 48-year-old woman has potentially life-changing injuries.

Two other injured women, aged 54 and 41, were taken to a hospital to be treated, but their condition is not thought to be life-threatening. A second child, aged 12, who had a minor leg injury has been discharged.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital and police said they were waiting for an update on her condition.

A large police cordon is in place on Saturday evening (PA)

Superintendent Ed Wells said: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims, but in particular with the seven-year-old girl who is in a life-threatening condition and with her family.

“An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives. I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area through the weekend and into the days ahead as we progress this investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, either to the police or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.”

Officers said initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away. A large police presence remains in the area, with searches being carried out by forensic officers, and cordons are in place.

Police said no arrests have been made.

An air ambulance and police helicopter were sent to what was described as a chaotic scene.

A witness at St Aloysius Church when the shooting took place, told My London: “It was chaos. It was horrible.

“No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman. We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare [leave before]. It was not nice.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the shooting was “deeply distressing”.

“This is a deeply distressing incident and my thoughts are with those who were injured and their families,” he said.

“A police investigation is now under way and I am in close contact with the Met Police to determine what happened.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I am deeply shocked by the shooting in Euston and want to thank the emergency services for their response.”

A medical bag is left in position at the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London (PA)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.