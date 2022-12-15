Girl, 8, found dead in South Dakota, couple drove from Washington with body in U-Haul: cops

A Washington couple covered up an 8-year-old girl’s death for months and drove to South Dakota with her body in a coffin inside a U-Haul trailer, according to police.

Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, traveled from Airway Heights, Wash., to Mitchell, S.D., where they were arrested Wednesday.

The body of Miller’s 8-year-old adopted daughter, who was not identified further, was found in the U-Haul coffin, the Mitchell Police Department said in a Facebook post. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Kurmoyarov, Miller’s boyfriend, told cops that the girl had been dead since “a little before Halloween.” However, Miller said her daughter died on Sept. 10.

Kurmoyarov’s explanation for not reporting the little girl’s death was that he “wanted to spend more time with her” and feared he and Miller would “get in trouble,” according to police.

Cops said the couple hid the girl’s death until they called the Davison County coroner on Wednesday. Kurmoyarov and Miller claimed they were traveling to Pine Ridge, S.D., in the call, police said.

Pine Ridge is in southwest South Dakota, and Mitchell is in the eastern part of the state, so the two would’ve overshot their destination if that were the case. Police said the couple had spent four days total in South Dakota and two days in Mitchell.

Kurmoyarov and Miller were each charged with one count of failing to notify authorities about a child’s death, but the investigation remains ongoing.