Girl, 8, killed by car on Friant Road. Fresno County deputies suspect domestic violence link

The death of an 8-year-old girl who was struck by a car late Friday on Friant Road is related to a suspected domestic violence incident involving a man and the girl’s mother, Fresno County sheriff’s investigators believe.

The girl, who was not identified, was hit by a driver on Friant near Willow Avenue about 10 p.m. Both the California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the girl got out of the car she was in during a disturbance between her mother and the man and began walking away when she was struck “by an innocent motorist.” She died at the scene.

Botti said investigators are looking at charges that include child endangerment by the mother and domestic violence by the man.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.