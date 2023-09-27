Girl, 8, shot to death by another child at a North Texas home, authorities say

A child on Monday shot an 8-year-old girl to death inside a house in Hood County, authorities said.

Nayeli Carranza Aguilar was shot about 5 p.m. at her house in the 2900 block of Inwood Trail in the Oak Trail Shores subdivision in Granbury, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The girl was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and pronounced dead there.

A Hood County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions about the type of gun, the shooter’s age, sex and relationship to the victim, and whether a criminal offense was alleged.

The circumstances of how the child possessed the gun, which was recovered at the scene, are under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.