Girl, 8, slain in Belle Glade drive-by, police say

BELLE GLADE — An 8-year-old girl was shot to death in a drive-by attack Friday night in Belle Glade, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Southeast First Street at about 7:15 p.m. in response to a shooting, the agency said. There they found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds, and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The girl later died, deputies said Friday night.

No motive or suspect in the incident have been determined, but deputies confirmed it was a drive-by shooting. No further identifying details were released.

The girl’s death is the fourth homicide of the year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Belle Glade drive-by shooting claims life of 8-year-old girl