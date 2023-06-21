Girl, 8, wounded in shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen

A shooting injured an 8-year-old girl in St. Paul Tuesday night.

Officers were called about 10:15 p.m. to a home in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in the 800 block of Bradley Street on a report of a shooting. As they were responding, they received updated information that a child was injured by the gunfire.

The girl was apparently in the yard when shots were fired toward the house, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment and preliminary information indicated her injuries were not life-threatening, according to Ernster.

No one was immediately under arrest. Police said they’re investigating the circumstances of the shooting and who was responsible.

