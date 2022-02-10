Girl, 9, critically wounded after gunman shoots at family driving to grocery in Houston

A 9-year-old girl was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on her family's car while they were driving to the grocery store, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on a freeway southwest of the city's downtown shortly after 9 p.m.

The family had been driving to the grocery store when the gunfire erupted, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported. Inside their black SUV was a man, woman and two children, the 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, the station reported.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured.

According to the police statement, a white GMC Denali truck cut the family off several times on the freeway. When the truck maneuvered behind the family's SUV, someone inside of it fired at the SUV, striking the girl.

Surveillance video obtained by KPRC shows the family pulling over at a gas station and a woman running from the car and screaming.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to find these individuals,” Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens told KPRC. “Just another tragic incident that has occurred, and so prayers for this family and that little girl. She’s in surgery now. Praying that she does make it.”

Authorities have not identified a possible motive in the shooting.