Girl, 9, visiting Manhattan punched in head in unprovoked Midtown street assault

A 9-year-old girl visiting Manhattan with her family was punched in the head by an emotionally disturbed man in Midtown Monday morning, police said.

The girl was with her 36-year-old mom when she was walloped in the left side of her head in the unprovoked attack on Fifth Ave. and W. 59th St. about 11:20 a.m.

She was treated at the scene for pain and swelling, police said. She’s since headed back home to Miami with her family.

The assailant walked off but was nabbed moments later on Central Park South by cops.

“That’s the guy right there,” a witness told police, pointing up the block.

Raheem Ramsarran, 27, was arrested and charged with assault. He has no prior arrests but was described by police as emotionally disturbed.