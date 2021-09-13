Girl abducted from Clermont at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A 19-year-old girl abducted from Clermont in 2007 reunited with her mother last week in Texas at the U.S.–Mexico border after reaching out to her on social media, the police department said Monday.

Angelica Vences-Salgado told Clermont police that she received a message on Sept. 2 from someone claiming to be her missing daughter Jacqueline Hernandez, according to agency spokesperson Sgt. Erin Razo.

The teenager told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and requested they meet at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas on Friday, Razo said.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police, who worked with local and federal agencies to verify Hernandez’s identity, Razo said.

But the statement from Clermont police omitted key details, including whether authorities are still pursuing Hernandez’s captors. It also didn’t explain how she made it back to the border or what had happened to her in the years since her abduction.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Andrew: Settlement agreement protects me from Jeffrey Epstein victim’s lawsuit

    Prince Andrew’s lawyer said in a federal court hearing Monday that a secret agreement protects him from liability in a lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

  • Winner of Norway's election is wealthy champion of 'common people'

    Norway's presumptive next prime minister is a man born into wealth and privilege who became an unlikely leader of the Labour Party, traditionally seen as the political voice of the working class and which built the country's welfare state. Overcoming his 2017 election defeat and internal party turmoil, Jonas Gahr Stoere, 61, is expected to replace https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-opposition-expected-win-election-fought-oil-inequality-2021-09-13 Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, 60, as tallies showed a decisive swing in favour of the centre-left. A former foreign minister and health minister, Stoere has led Labour since 2014 but stumbled at his first attempt to win power in 2017 as Solberg's Conservative-led coalition came from behind to win a second term.

  • Two Florida teens held over alleged Columbine-style school shooting plan

    • Boys, 13 and 14, charged with mass shooting conspiracy• Eighth-graders attend Harns Marsh middle school The Lee county sheriff, Carmine Marceno, said the pair, who were well known to authorities, had been ‘extensively studying’ the Columbine massacre. Photograph: Alamy Two students at a Florida middle school were arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a shooting inspired by the Columbine massacre, in which two teenagers killed 12 students and a teacher in Colorado in 1999. “We were one s

  • PG&E Judge Asks Why Power Wasn’t Cut on Line Linked to Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge wants PG&E Corp. to explain why it didn’t turn off power sooner to a utility line suspected of causing the second-largest wildfire in California history. At a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, questioned a PG&E troubleman who initially discovered that a tree had fallen on the line near the origin of the Dixie Fire. Alsup asked the worker, who the court wants to remain unidentified, why he didn’t consider shut

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Man who stabbed woman with semen-filled syringe at grocery store gets 10 years in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • R. Kelly Accuser Says She Saw Him Sexually Assault Aaliyah, Too

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via GettyA woman who says she was sexually assaulted by R. Kelly when she was a teenager told jurors in Brooklyn federal court on Monday that she also personally witnessed the singer sexually assault underage R&B star Aaliyah in the back of his tour bus in 1992 or 1993.At the time, Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, would have been 13 or 14 years old.“[I] slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” the woman, who identified herself on

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Two Florida middle-schoolers charged after plotting Columbine-style attack: sheriff

    Two middle school students have been charged with plotting a Columbine-style attack in Lee County, Fla. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 14-year-old and 13-year-old from Harns Marsh Middle School are currently in custody after they were arrested and charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. The boys were later identified as Philip Byrd and Conner Pruett. “These ...

  • Second brother dies in gang-related Bronx shooting

    A Bronx man blasted in a gang-related double-shooting that claimed his older brother’s life has also died of his wounds, police said Monday. Malik Tunstall, 22, died two days after he and his brother, Price Tunstall, 24, were gunned down as they sat on a bench outside their Bronx housing development. Police have charged Kai Johnson, 26, a rival gang member who was out on parole for attempted ...

  • Police activity closes portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning

    Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.

  • Vow of swift justice after yet another brutal rape-murder in India

    Horrific attack on a woman in Mumbai bears a grim resemblance to the 2012 case that first shone a spotlight on India's chronic problem with violence against women.

  • Workers who make one of Kentucky’s biggest bourbons just went on strike. Here’s why.

    The strike comes ahead of one of the busiest bourbon tourist weekends all year.

  • Police say a man killed a Texas woman and shot her husband for supporting Joe Biden

    Authorities arrested Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, on September 8 - almost a year after the original shootings occurred on November 14, 2020.