Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old girl abducted from Clermont in 2007 reunited with her mother last week in Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching out to her on social media, the police department said Monday.

Angelica Vences-Salgado told Clermont police that she received a message on Sept. 2 from someone claiming to be her missing daughter Jacqueline Hernandez, according to agency spokesperson Sgt. Erin Razo.

The teenager told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and requested they meet at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas, on Friday, Razo said.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police, who worked with local and federal agencies to verify Hernandez’s identity, Razo said.

But the statement from Clermont police omitted key details, including whether authorities are still pursuing Hernandez’s captors. It also didn’t explain how she made it back to the border or what had happened to her in the years since her abduction.