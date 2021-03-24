Girl brings kitchen knife to middle school, threatens to stab ex-boyfriend, SC cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A middle school student was charged by police after she was accused of bringing a large kitchen knife to school and threatening to use it on her ex-boyfriend, outlets report.

A parent at Gable Middle School in Roebuck approached a deputy Monday after receiving texts from her daughter that a fellow student had brought a knife to school and had talked about stabbing her nephew, WYFF reported.

The parent told police the girl and her nephew had been dating but recently broke up, the TV station reported.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Gable Middle School and questioned the girl, WSPA reported, and she removed a knife from her hoodie and put it down on the desk in front of her.

She told deputies she had gotten into an argument with her ex via text messages on Sunday, and he threatened to fight her, according to the outlet. She brought the knife to protect herself, she said.

The girl was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, WHNS reported. She was later released into custody of her mother.

Spartanburg School District Six released a statement to parents and students regarding the incident.

“Safety is indeed a team effort, and we greatly appreciate the parent who came forward,” the statement said, in part.

