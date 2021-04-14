The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County, has been helping federal investigators determine whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for sex with cash and gifts — as reported Tuesday night by The New York Times and The Washington Post — that's probably bad news for Gaetz. But the feds have also been trying to get testimony from the former 17-year-old, who appears to tie together several of the Gaetz threads, Politico reports.

The woman, who Politico isn't identifying because she may be the victim of a sex crime, not only had a sexual relationship with Greenberg and possibly Gaetz between May and November 2017, according to federal authorities. She also went on a September 2018 trip to the Bahamas with Gaetz, hand surgeon and Gaetz donor Jason Pirozzolo, GOP state legislator Halsey Beshears, and four other young women, Politico reports. Greenberg was not invited on that trip, three people told Politico, "because of a conflict with Pirozzolo's girlfriend."

The unidentified woman had turned 18 a few months before the Bahamas trip, and nobody in their party engaged in prostitution, one of the other women told Politico. But, she and others sources added, three of the women on Beshears' private jets looked so young, U.S. Customs briefly stopped and questioned them when they landed in Florida. Gaetz, who flew commercial to the Bahamas, has denied having sex with a 17-year-old or paying for sex.

The woman could testify if that's true — her age at the time is a crucial detail in the federal investigation — along with giving the feds other information on the Bahamas trip. Three Gaetz friends told Politico the congressman has said he waited until the woman was 18 to have sex with her. If Gaetz and his friends traded drugs or cash for sex, that could be a crime in itself, regardless of whether the sex was with underage girls, Politico says.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant this winter and seized Gaetz's phone and the phone of a former girlfriend, Politico reports. Beshears abruptly resigned as Florida's top business regulator in January, Pirozzolo has told clients his office is closed "due to a family emergency," and before reportedly flipping on Gaetz, Greenberg in July 2020 tried to get him to ask then-President Donald Trump for a pardon, Politico reports.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
There's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

Recommended Stories

  • Watchdog report: Capitol Police knew about potential for violence on Jan. 6, but held back

    The Capitol Police inspector general has issued a blistering report criticizing the agency's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, writing that leaders received ample warning that extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump posed a threat to law enforcement and civilians, but were still not prepared to handle the crowd, The New York Times reports. The report from Inspector General Michael A. Bolton was issued Tuesday, and has been reviewed by the Times. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, following a "Stop the Steal" rally that claimed the election had been rigged. Bolton writes in the report that three days earlier, a Capitol Police intelligence assessment revealed that a map of the Capitol complex's tunnel system had been shared on pro-Trump message boards. Further, the Jan. 3 assessment warned, "Congress itself is the target on the 6th. Stop the Steal's propensity to attract white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence may lead to a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike." Despite this cautionary message, when Capitol Police on Jan. 5 put together a plan on how to handle the protest, they wrote there were "no specific known threats related to the joint session of Congress." Bolton also found that agency leaders told the Civil Disturbance Unit not to use stun grenades and other powerful crowd-control tools to quell the Jan. 6 assault. Officers who were at the Capitol during the attack told Bolton these instruments could have helped them "push back the rioters," the Times reports. Additionally, some officers wielded riot shields that "shattered upon impact" because they had been kept in a trailer that was not climate-controlled. Extra shields were kept on a bus that was locked, leaving officers unable to access them. Nearly 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the assault, with Officer Brian Sicknick collapsing during the riot and later dying. In the report, Bolton determined that the Capitol Police's internal dysfunction led to an intelligence and communication breakdown, the Times reports, and there needs to be "guidance that clearly documents channels for efficiently and effectively disseminating intelligence information to all of its personnel." On Thursday, Bolton will testify in front of the House Administration Committee. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

  • Asian stock markets advance after new Wall St high

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after U.S. inflation ticked up and Japanese machinery orders fell. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.3% higher in choppy trading. Johnson & Johnson declined after U.S. regulators suspended use of its single-dose vaccine to investigate possibly dangerous blood clots.

  • Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

    Sudan’s leader visited West Darfur province Monday following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, met separately with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur, the sovereign council said. Burhan, who travelled to West Darfur along with top security and military officials, vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province, the council said without elaborating.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Cuomo complained about a Jewish holiday ritual and used an anti-trans slur with an aide, report says

    A Cuomo spokesman denied that the embattled governor, currently under investigation over reports of sexual harassment, had made such remarks.

  • Late night hosts could totally believe Matt Gaetz is dim enough to publicly Venmo young women for sex

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "has been under fire since news broke of him being under investigation over possible sex trafficking — but like a Karen in a Bath & Body Works, he refuses to back down," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "We have to wait for all the facts to come in," but it's already "not a good look for Matt Gaetz" that "he Venmo's $900 to his sleazy friend, and then that same friend Venmo's it to three young women for 'tuition.'" And "it looks like Matt Gaetz is so stupid that he might have paid girls for sex on Venmo!" Noah said. "I mean, you think you know a guy, and then it turns out yeah, you totally do know him. ... Nobody writes the real thing for a Venmo payment, all right? You always write something funny or weird," or just use emojis, he added. "You'd think a guy who hangs out with teens would know that." The Late Show had a surefire fix: "Sexno." "Doing crimes on an app? How dumb are these guys?" Stephen Colbert asked at The Late Show. "It's like organizing a hit on 'Words With Friends.'" And sure, that already "seems incredibly stupid and incriminating," but "the icing on this stupid, stupid cake: At the time, all these interactions could be viewed on Gaetz's public Venmo page." "Let he who has never Venmo'd a prostitute cast the first stone," Jimmy Kimmel quipped at Kimmel Live. "Sadly for Matt," he "was reportedly denied a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which, that has to be a heartbreaker. Matt Gaetz was like the son Donald Trump never had; now he's getting treated like the sons he does have." Seriously, "how toxic do you have to be for Trump to not want to meet with you?" Kimmel marveled. "He's literally pen pals with Kim Jong Un. He once invited the Taliban for a weekend of glamping at Camp David, and now he won't let Matt Gaetz come see him. ... Asking Trump for a favor is like asking a Nigerian prince for a refund." Of course "Trump's dodging Gaetz after Gaetz spent years parroting Trump's most unhinged lies," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Next thing you know, Trump's going to start act like he doesn't even know Matt Gaetz's name." Which, Meyers showed, already happened last October. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • City manager 'relieved of his duties' after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Mayor Mike Elliott said Curt Boganey, a Brooklyn Center city manager who oversaw the police department, was fired after the killing of Daunte Wright.

  • Biden issues warning to Putin, proposes summit as Russian troops amass along the Ukrainian border

    Biden proposed a summit in a third country in the near future as relations between Washington and Moscow hit their lowest point in decades.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • South Korea and China are unhappy with Japan's decision to release radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean

    China and South Korea, along with Japanese fishing unions and Weibo users, expressed concern that radioactive water could affect food safety and marine life in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Joe Biden to 'withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11'

    The Biden administration plans to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks later this year, ending American involvement in its longest war. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce that he will keep thousands of forces beyond the May 1 deadline that was negotiated last year with the Taliban, but will promise to be out by September 11, according to several reports. And it was reported on Tuesday night that Britain will withdraw nearly all of its 750 troops stationed in Afghanistan after Mr Biden's announcement. British troops are heavily reliant upon US infrastructure and bases in the country. The US invaded the country shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings, marking the start of a decades-long “war on terror”. His predecessor, Donald Trump, had promised a swift drawdown but was urged by military advisers not to withdraw too quickly from the messy and intractable conflict.

  • Sheryl Underwood explains why she didn't reply to Sharon Osbourne texts: 'They were coming to me during the internal investigation'

    Sharon Osbourne had previously shared images of text messages she said she sent to Underwood apologizing for their on-air argument.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • Czech foreign minister sacked after losing challenge to party leader

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who frequently warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked on Monday after losing a bid to lead his own centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week. His replacement may take a less resolute stance on China and possibly on other issues such as Russia and its "vaccine diplomacy" or its bid in a Czech nuclear power plant tender. President Milos Zeman, who favours close ties with Russia and China and often clashed with Petricek, dismissed him after receiving a proposal to do so from Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Republican senators introduce legislation to overrule CDC, start cruising by July

    A group of senators introduced the 'CRUISE Act' which would override the CDC's restrictions on the cruise industry and allow ships to sail.