Girl comes forward about sexual assaults; Clay County deputy arrested

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook informs the media of the sexual-battery arrest of Deputy Paul Mauricio.

A veteran Clay County sheriff's deputy is charged with sexual battery after a 12-year-old girl said he inappropriately touched her on several occasions.

The Sheriff's Office arrested Deputy Paul S. Mauricio Thursday morning, Sheriff Michelle Cook announced during a news conference.

She said the Sheriff's Office received a call Tuesday about a sexual battery that day. Deputies met with a woman who said her daughter came into her bedroom crying and told her about inappropriate sexual contact from earlier that day, saying that it was not the first time it happened.

During an interview with the daughter Wednesday morning, she detailed a pattern of sexual abuse incidents.

The sheriff commended the girl for coming forward and is working with the family and victim advocates. Investigators said Mauricio and the girl know each other but did not disclose their relationship in order to protect her identity.

Mauricio was charged with capital sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and custodial battery after she turned 12, Cook said.

The Sheriff's Office issued an emergency suspension during the investigation. Mauricio, 49, was employed with the Sheriff's Office for eight years as a patrol deputy. He is in jail without bail and is not allowed to contact the girl, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to a previous social media post from Sheriff's Office, Mauricio was a Navy veteran of 20 years.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clay County deputy is arrested on charges of sexual battery of a child