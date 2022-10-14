Girl in critical condition after Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA — A girl is in critical condition after she was shot during an altercation Friday in Tampa’s Sun Bay South neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:40 a.m. on the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave., according to the Tampa Police Department. The girl was shot “during an altercation” and then taken to a nearby hospital where she was undergoing surgery, police said in a news release.

Police did not release the girl’s age, describing her only as a juvenile, and said more details would be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.