A girl died in a Lexington County crash, now SC cops look for pickup truck driver

More than two weeks after a crash killed a 10-year-old girl and injured four other people, a search is underway for a driver who might have information about the Lexington County wreck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a pickup truck who might have witnessed the July 2 collision on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road in Pelion. That’s about 2 miles from Pelion High School, and the intersection with U.S. 178/Main Street.

The single-vehicle accident happened at about 5:30 p.m., Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The driver of a silver Toyota Sequoia SUV was heading east on Forts Pond Road, went off the road and over-corrected, flipping the vehicle, Highway Patrol reported.

At the same time, a dark-colored pickup truck (possibly blue) was going in the opposite direction toward Pelion, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Highway Patrol wants to locate the pickup truck driver for more information about the wreck.

Karly Grace Hunt, of Gaston, was taken by Lexington County EMS to Lexington Medical Center where she died, Fisher said.

Four other people in the SUV were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Fisher. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the occupants wore a seat belt.

The crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the pickup truck, or the crash, is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Information can also be texted to *HP, or shared online at crimesc.com.

Through Friday afternoon, 557 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 25 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.