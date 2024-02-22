A girl died after sand hole caved at a South Florida beach. Could it happen here?

An Indiana family is grieving the death of a 5-year-old girl after a sand hole collapsed on her and her brother at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Sloan Mattingly and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox, were playing in the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the siblings had dug a hole about 5 or 6 feet deep before it caved in around them.

At about 3:15 p.m., firefighters and deputies arrived at the beach to find Maddox buried up to his chest in the sand and Sloan completely buried underneath him.

She was no longer breathing when first responders dug her out of the sand. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl on the way to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Ocean rescue experts say Sloan’s death might have been prevented if the South Florida beach was staffed with lifeguards.

In Pinellas County, first responders say this type of situation is extremely rare and hasn’t happened in recent memory.

Patrick Brafford, Clearwater’s beach lifeguard manager, said he’s never seen a sand trap-related fatality in his 20 years spent guarding local shorelines.

”We’ve not had any emergencies due to holes in the sand,” he said. “We do see a lot of people digging holes up of substantial size sometimes. And the thing is, we’re able to address it then.”

Brafford agreed that if lifeguards had been present when Sloan and Maddox were trapped, there may have been a different outcome.

“It’s a strong case for having lifeguards on public beaches,” he said. “No matter what the emergency may be, you’re just going to greatly reduce the chance of the severity if something happened.”

David Kadau, the Clearwater Fire Rescue division chief of training, is part of a county-wide “Technical Rescue Team” that deals with trench collapses.

“As unfortunate of an accident as that was, it is not something that’s occurring all the time, at least in this area,” he said.

Clearwater Beach is the only Pinellas beach to staff lifeguards, but Kadau said safety in the water and on beaches starts with parental supervision.

“Parents have to take that responsibility, too, with kids going into the water — understanding (rip currents) as well as not making extremely deep holes that are gonna cover them,” he said.

Kadau said many people don’t understand just how deadly these situations can be. He noted that one gallon of dirt weighs 13 pounds.

“That hole was five to six feet, and you’ve got little kids in there and those walls collapsing, completely covering them,” he said. “You’re talking about a couple hundred pounds of dirt on top of them, and that’s why people can’t just stand up and get out.”

Most calls Kadau and his team receive about collapsing earth come from construction sites. They employ “trench boxes” which help prop up and stabilize the walls of the hole where someone is trapped.

Because vibrations from vehicles or foot traffic can quicken the collapse, Kadau says no one is allowed closer than 100 feet to the rescue site.

On a beach, strong waves and water intrusion could have a similar effect.

Recent beach erosion could heighten risk for potential sand traps, county officials say.

Newly replenished dunes consist of sand brought from elsewhere that hasn’t yet been compacted by years of beachgoer foot traffic, said Ashley Giovannetti, a spokesperson for Pinellas County.

She added that dune-stabilizing plants haven’t had time to fully root and support the new dunes.

“They are significantly more fragile than a place on the beach that has been compacted,” Giovannetti said.

She urged beachgoers to be careful not to walk or dig on recently constructed dunes, a message the county has been repeating for months following restoration projects.

“You can’t say if something like this would happen on our beach or not,” Giovannetti said. “But the best way to avoid it is to make sure that you are cautious with the holes that you’re making.”