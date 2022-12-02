‘My girl don’t play’: Cardi B steps out for Offset’s tribute to slain rapper in Miami

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff in Miami with a raucous performance early Friday nearly one month after his cousin’s shocking death.

The rapper took the stage at E11EVEN Miami as part of the line-up for “The Art of Nightlife” during Miami Art Week. It was his first show following the unsolved shooting of fellow Migos member outside a downtown Houston bowling alley early Nov. 1.

A 22-year-old man now faces weapons charges in connection with the incident, but no one has been charged in the murder, police say.

Also in the house was Offset’s famous wife, Cardi B, who entered the downtown ultraclub with him at around 3:30 a.m., we were told. Before the performance, the couple sat at a VIP table, drank some cocktails and chatted with Chance the Rapper.

“We are going to go Takeoff-crazy in here!” Offset yelled to the crowd from the top of the DJ booth at around 4 a.m. “I’m doing this for my brother.”

The two men — actually cousins — along with Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, were part of the famed hip hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia, founded in 2008.

After Offset threw out cash and did shots with the crowd, he belted out such hits as “Fight Night,” “Ric Flair Drip” and “Bad and Boujee. ” Then a song by Cardi B came on, “Tomorrow 2.”

“Naturally, everyone in the club went nuts,” a source told us, adding that the mom of two rapped along the words from her seat.

“My girl, don’t play,” Offset said to end the set. “She the best.“

Cardi said recently on “The Neighborhood Talk” podcast that the family has been reeling since they got the tragic news a few weeks ago.

“No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy,” said the “WAP” singer. “Trying to make him crack a smile.”