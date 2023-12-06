Girl dropped off at Dallas emergency room unable to identify family, officials say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a girl that was dropped off at an emergency room in Dallas has been unable to identify her family, according to a report by Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

On Monday someone, possibly her mother, dropped off a girl saying her name is Alejandra at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas,, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told WFAA.

The girl was dropped off at the emergency room, according to WFAA. She has not been able to tell authorities any identifying information to locate relatives, the department reported.

The girl may be around 6 years old, according to the department.

Anyone with information that can help authorities locate her relatives is asked to contact Maria Villegas at 214-901-4649.

The girl is currently in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, according to WFAA.