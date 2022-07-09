Girl gave detailed report of sex abuse, detective reports

Jul. 9—The Manchester girl who accused a Hartford man of sexually abusing her when she was 6 gave detailed descriptions of the abuse, including descriptions of sex acts state law defines as intercourse, according to a police affidavit.

DEFENDANT: Jesus Manuel Figueroa, 32, of Hartford

CHARGES: Four counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, seven counts of risk of injury to a child, one count of third-degree suffocation

STATUS: Held on $750,000 bond. Case has been transferred to Hartford Superior Court, which handles the region's most serious criminal cases. Figueroa's next appearance is scheduled for July 21.

The man, Jesus Manuel Figueroa, 32, is facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault, each carrying up to 25 years in prison, based on a provision of the law prohibiting sexual intercourse between adults and children younger than 13.

Because the girl is younger than 10, the crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Based on the girl's statements, Figueroa is also facing three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, seven counts of risk of injury to a child, and a single count of third-degree suffocation.

The suffocation count stems from incidents in which the girl said Figueroa had her wear a mask and hat when he had her perform a sex act on him.

Manchester police Detective Kristopher Slate explained in the affidavit that he didn't try to interview Figueroa before arresting him because he feared Figueroa would "attempt to evade law enforcement if he became aware of the allegations in this case."

Slate also reported that Figueroa has been charged with first-degree escape and multiple counts of violating probation. He wrote that he would attempt to interview Figueroa after he was in custody.

An attempt to reach Justin Blain, the Manchester Superior Court prosecutor who handled Figueroa's arraignment Thursday, to ask what occurred during the post-arrest interview, didn't immediately succeed.

Figueroa is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond, online records show.

The girl's mother told police that the girl first disclosed having been sexually abused when they were talking about the girl's recent behavior issues.

The mother said she asked the girl if anyone had ever touched her in a way they weren't supposed to — and that the girl replied that "Forty" had done so, using a nickname for Figueroa.

After the girl made a few initial disclosures, they didn't discuss the matter further, her mother told police.

Within two weeks of the initial disclosure, however, the mother told Slate in a telephone conversation that the girl had been "opening up lately" and "randomly talking" about the allegations. The mother said this included a disclosure by the girl that Figueroa had engaged her in an act the law defines as intercourse.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.