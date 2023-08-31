Girl goes on hilarious emotional rollercoaster ride after getting tonsils, hairnet removed
A mom recorded her daughter under anesthesia after having her tonsils removed.
A mom recorded her daughter under anesthesia after having her tonsils removed.
Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the firm, several people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Medobed, an Indian startup that promises medicine delivery in 10 minutes, was initially selected in Y Combinator's S23 batch. In recent weeks, Y Combinator has severed its ties with the Indian firm and a partner at the venture firm has also suggested many potential investors to not engage with Medobed, according to two people familiar with the matter and a copy of an email obtained by TechCrunch.
Superstar Swift penned "Better Man" for Little Big Town, and the band shared the story behind the song on "Superfan."
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
The TikTok star opened up about her battle with disordered eating and the importance of giving yourself grace in the process.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
"Sometimes I'm just sick of drive-thru food..."
The Bluetooth baby is waterproof, dustproof and overall life-proof.
Tesla is facing increased scrutiny over Autopilot, with investigators demanding to know if it has made it easier for drivers to take hands off the wheel.
Verstappen has won the last nine Formula 1 races and is -450 to win Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
YouTube is updating its enforcement policies to give creators who break its rules a chance to wipe the slate clean. . As long as they complete a training course and avoid violating the same policy within a 90-day period, YouTube will remove a warning from their account.
Mom's Meals, a meal delivery service for people with chronic health conditions, has confirmed a data breach affecting more than 1.2 million individuals. In a data breach notice filed this week with Maine's attorney general, Mom's Meals parent company PurFoods confirmed that the meal delivery service experienced a cyberattack between January 16 and February 22. PurFoods hired an unnamed third-party incident response firm to investigate the breach and said that the review concluded on July 10.
They really work!
A pair of popular OnePlus smartphones just went on sale, hitting record low prices for both. The company’s flagship OnePlus 11 5G went down from $700 to $600, a savings of nearly 20 percent. The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G got even, well, friendlier with a $50 discount, dropping the cost to $250 from $300. If you’re shopping for a smartphone, no matter your budget, this is a good time to make the plunge.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
The popular star once explained to Yahoo Entertainment why he doesn't look at reviews — even the good ones.
See photos of when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Martin Sheen, Will Smith and other big stars played parent to their kid on-screen.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
The new Living Vehicle HD24 travel trailer is a smaller, lighter alternative to the HD30 that nonetheless offers a long list of features.