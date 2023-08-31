Girl goes on hilarious emotional rollercoaster ride after getting tonsils, hairnet removed

TechCrunch

Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the firm, several people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Medobed, an Indian startup that promises medicine delivery in 10 minutes, was initially selected in Y Combinator's S23 batch. In recent weeks, Y Combinator has severed its ties with the Indian firm and a partner at the venture firm has also suggested many potential investors to not engage with Medobed, according to two people familiar with the matter and a copy of an email obtained by TechCrunch.