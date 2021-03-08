'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

harry meghan baby gender girl oprah interview - CBS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl.

The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl."

Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing."

The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for?

"Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer".

Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done".

The Duchess added: "Two is it."

Earlier Ms Winfrey had welcomed the Duchess at the start of the interview by looking at her and saying: "You really are having a baby!"

At that point the Duchess said she would reveal the sex of the baby later in the interview when the Duke joined them.

The couple's son Archie was born in May 2019.

It was announced on Feb 14 that they were expecting their second child.

The baby girl will be the Queen’s tenth great-grandchild, and the first to be born abroad.