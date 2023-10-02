Girl hit by car in Braintree. What police know so far

BRAINTREE − A teenage girl is in stable condition after being seriously injured when she was hit by a car while walking in Braintree early Sunday morning.

According to Braintree police, the accident happened around 1: 30 a.m. Oct. 1 on Washington Street by Milton Road. The full extent of her injuries is not known, and her age and name have not been released.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the crash and did not appear to be under the influence of any substances or otherwise impaired in any way.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No further information was immediately available.

“We ask that you keep this victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Braintree police posted to their Facebook page.

