Girl honored through blood drive

Jan. 19—ASHTABULA — Bryan Brown prepared to give blood on Thursday afternoon with fond memories of his daughter's love of helping others.

Oliviah Brown-Hall battled cancer for several years with a love of life that would not be denied, family members said. "This was one of Oliviah's last wishes [before her death in late 2018]," he said.

Brown said people talked to her about the importance of blood drives in saving lives.

"The first [blood drive] was with her. The last four are in her memory," Brown said while Kelli Hrivnak prepared his arm for the process.

Oliviah was able to experience a lot in her 1o years on this earth.

"She did more in 10 years than most people do in a lifetime," her grandmother Patricia Brown said.

The young girl also changed her grandmother's life.

"After she passed I said I am going to keep [the blood donations] going," Patricia Brown said.

She said she started volunteering at area blood drives.

"I try to do four or five a month," Patricia Brown said.

Michele Boiarski, a principal at Erie Intermediate School, attended the blood donation on Thursday to honor her former student.

The drive came at an important time as there is presently a national blood shortage, said Melissa Papini, account manager for the American Red Cross blood Services in northeastern Ohio.

She said January is usually a difficult time for the blood supply because so many people don't have time to donate during December because of holiday activities.

"The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. Blood and platelet donations are needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed," states a Red Cross informational sheet provided by Papini.

"The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels in recent weeks across the country. Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals," the information sheet.

The ARC urges people to call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org to learn more about donating blood.