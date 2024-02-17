Girl identified encased in concrete, boy found in suitcase

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a woman after the bodies of two children were identified—one found encased in concrete in a Pueblo storage unit and another found in a suitcase in the trunk of a scrapped car.

In January, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began an investigation after a child’s body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit on West 6th Street. In connection to the case, a search was launched for Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez, two children who were last seen in 2018.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PPD searching for missing children after child’s body found in Pueblo storage unit

According to PPD, 35-year-old Jesus Dominguez and 36-year-old Corena Rose Minjarez were interviewed in late January as persons of interest, after Dominguez was arrested on an outstanding warrant. During the interview, the possibility of the children being in the Phoenix, Arizona area was mentioned, though PPD said this lead proved fruitless.

During the course of the investigation, a car belonging to Minjarez was found at a local scrap yard. On Feb. 6, police executed a search warrant on the car and found a suitcase in the trunk. Inside the suitcase were the remains of a boy.

On Feb. 15, PPD received DNA confirmation that the remains found in the metal container belonged to Yesenia Dominguez and the remains found in the suitcase belonged to Jesus Dominguez Jr.

An arrest warrant was issued for Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez on two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Abuse of a Corpse. PPD said Jesus Dominguez has an additional charge of Theft of Government Benefits as well.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Minjarez was arrested shortly after the warrant was issued and is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. Police have been unable to locate Jesus Dominguez, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PPD.

According to PPD, no missing person reports were ever submitted for Yesenia Dominguez or Jesus Dominguez Jr., and PPD was not made aware of the missing children until Jan. 20, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.