Girl injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young girl was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in North Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of 25th Avenue North.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The victim was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Police said no suspect is in custody, but they have a male suspect in mind and are trying to locate him.

No other information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.