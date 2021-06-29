Girl killed, 2 boys wounded in drive-by shootings Monday in Statesville neighborhood

One child was killed and two others were wounded in a pair of drive-by shootings late Monday in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Investigators say a 9-year-old girl died in the shootings. Her identity was not released by police, but relatives told the Observer’s news partner WBTV her name was Ah’miyahh Howell. She and a 7-year-old boy were playing in the yard at the time, the station reported.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday outside a home in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard on the south side of Statesville, police said in a release. Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

“Officers located two children outside of the residence who suffered gunshot wounds,” police said in the release.

“Officers ... immediately began life saving efforts until EMS arrived. ... Both children were transported from the scene to the hospital. The 9-year-old child succumb to her injuries.”

The 7-year-old boy is still hospitalized, police said. Details of his condition were not released.

Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a white car, possibly a Mercedes, going south on Wilson Lee Boulevard, according to the release.

Officers reported they were still at the scene when they heard gunfire around 8:34 pm, and discovered another shooting had occurred just over three blocks east at 316 New Bern Avenue.

Police arrived to find a 10-year-old boy “suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” officials said. Witnesses told police the gunfire came from someone inside a white car, possibly a Honda Accord, police said.

Investigators have not said if they believe the the shootings are related.

“If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases,” police said in the release. “We do not believe the children were the intended targets.”

Kendalen Howell told WBTV Ah’miyahh was her granddaughter, and she described her “as a smart, sassy little girl.”

“It makes me upset that you took my granddaughter away from me. She didn’t even get to live her life. She didn’t get to grow up,” Howell told the station.