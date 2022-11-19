Girl killed after being hit by truck pulling float during holiday parade

A young girl was killed after being hit by a truck pulling a float in a holiday parade in North Carolina, police said. The driver of the truck has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:14 a.m. local time, when the driver of the truck lost control and hit the child, who had been participating in the parade, "at a low rate of speed."

"The child was seriously injured. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died as a result of her injuries," police said.

Neither the child who was killed nor the driver have been publicly identified.

Three people were in the truck at the time, and it was also towing a float with "numerous participants" police said. Nobody else was injured during the incident, police said.

Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Witnesses say people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldnâ€™t stop it before the crash.( (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) / Credit: Ethan Hyman / AP

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident," police said.

