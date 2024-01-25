Girl killed at German school by another pupil, police say

Special police forces are deployed at a school. A girl was killed at a school in the village of St Leon-Rot in south-western Germany on Thursday, according to local police. René Priebe/dpa

A girl was killed at a school in the village of St Leon-Rot in south-western Germany on Thursday, according to local police.

The suspected killer, another pupil at the school, is now on the run, police say.

Police say there is no further danger to other people at the school.

Authorities suspect that a relationship between the girl and the suspect may have played a role in the killing.

A massive police response arrived at the school after the alarm was raised on Thursday, with numerous police vehicles, rescue service and a helicopter on the scene.

The private grammar school was founded in 1998 not far from the city of Heidelberg with a parents' initiative. According to the school, 685 pupils are currently taught there by a staff of 85 teachers.