Girl killed, two teens wounded in shooting outside New York City high school

A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a New York City high school, police said.

Another 16-year-old girl was hit in the shin, and a 17-year-old boy was struck in his buttocks near the South Bronx campus, Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the New York Police Department said at a news conference.

The teen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about a half-hour later, he said.

Police said no arrest have been made and that officials are looking for a suspect.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks to the media about a recent shooting near South Bronx High School in N.Y. (NYPD via Facebook)

The victims, who police have not publicly identified but believe to be students, were leaving South Bronx High School and heading home when gunfire erupted, McCormack said.

A motive in the 1:42 p.m. shooting was not yet known, he said, but the shooter was seen on security video "gesturing to somebody" before opening fire, the deputy chief said.

"At this point, early in our investigation, it appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute," New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said at the news conference.

The shooter has not been identified, but investigators were continuing to view security video of the attack, he said.

Sewell described the violence as "a tragic shooting — a shooting that took the life of a teen, a young woman with a bright future."

She promised that those responsible would be brought to justice.

New York Mayor Eric Adams called the attack "unacceptable."

"We lost a 16-year-old baby in the Bronx today," he tweeted. "We pray for this young girl, for her family, and for the other two victims in the hospital."