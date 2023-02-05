"When A Girl Laughs And Does This": People Are Sharing Non-Sexual Things That Turn Them On, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Any Of These

Reuters

The task was daunting: find a tiny radioactive capsule that had fallen off a truck somewhere in Western Australia's vast outback sometime in January. "A lot of people, they would have expected that it would have been an impossible task, but every single person, we were confident in our abilities to find this," Bronte Sial, an expert in radiological safety, told Reuters in an interview. Sial who works for the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, was part of one of six teams scouring 1,400 km (870 miles) of road between Perth and the state's remote north for the Caesium-137 capsule - just 6mm in diameter and 8mm in length or about the size of a tic-tac sweet.