Girl made up story about attempted abduction, Richland County sheriff says

Noah Feit

A Columbia girl made up story about a masked man trying to abduct her, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

There was no masked man, and there was no white van, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

What actually happened was the 14-year-old met with another person, then created a fake story about escaping an attempted abduction to avoid getting in trouble with her parents, according to the release.

The teenager concocted the story on Feb. 26, when she and her mother told deputies they saw a white van speeding away from their Heron Glen Drive home after the failed abduction, the sheriff’s department said.

A search was launched to find the accused abductors and their vehicle, but nothing ever turned up, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department then appealed to the public for help finding the people responsible on March 2.

According to the teen’s account, she let her dog out the back door when she was grabbed “from behind by her shirt,” according to the original incident report. The unknown man, who was dressed in all black and wearing a mask, “pulled her around the house to the front yard,” the sheriff’s department said at that time.

A white, “older model panel van” driven by an unknown person was waiting nearby, according to the girl who said her abductor pulled her in that direction before the dog bit the man and he let her go, according to the sheriff’s department’s original statement.

But investigators eventually learned only the daughter saw the van and alleged abductor, contrasting what deputies were originally told, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen was actually meeting an acquaintance outside of her home, then made up the abduction story when confronted, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department said it is exploring possible legal action to compensate it for the resources expended during the investigation.

“We do not have a monetary figure at this time,” sheriff’s department officials said in the release.

Although the story turned out to be fake, Sheriff Leon Lott wanted to thank those who took the time to review their surveillance videos in hopes of catching the van and called in tips.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.








  • In coronavirus crisis, Trump's stock market advice keeps looking worse
    Yahoo News

    In coronavirus crisis, Trump's stock market advice keeps looking worse

    Almost forgotten in the rush of doom-and-gloom headlines about the spread of coronavirus and Monday's record-breaking stock market sell-off is President Trump's two-week-old advice to would-be investors to buy stocks. Though the first market jitters over the economic impact of coronavirus had already led to consecutive triple-digit losses, Trump posted an optimistic appraisal of the investment landscape on Feb. 24. Hours after Trump's tweet was published, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,992, down 227 points.

  • Italy is in a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus. Here are the rules all 60 million citizens now have to follow.
    Business Insider

    Italy is in a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus. Here are the rules all 60 million citizens now have to follow.

    Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put all of Italy under strict lockdown from Tuesday onward after the country's infections zoomed past 9,100 on Monday. The country's 60 million citizens now face restrictions on all aspects of life, including retail, leisure, worship, imprisonment, and travel. Some travel is allowed with police permission, and most shops and restaurants have limited opening hours.

  • Russian lawmakers move to keep Putin in power past 2024
    Associated Press

    Russian lawmakers move to keep Putin in power past 2024

    Russian lawmakers on Wednesday rapidly rubber-stamped sweeping constitutional changes that could keep President Vladimir Putin in power until 2036. If Putin won and completed two more terms as president, it would make him the ruler of Russia for 36 years — longer than any other leader in its modern history. The measure must still be approved by the country's Constitutional Court and by a nationwide vote next month before they come into force.

  • Coronavirus: Sinister people are knocking on doors claiming to be part of official disease response, police warn
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Sinister people are knocking on doors claiming to be part of official disease response, police warn

    Scammers are knocking on people's doors and claiming to be part of the official response to the coronavirus, police in New Jersey have warned. The people could then try and take advantage of anxiety around the spread of the disease to sell products at inflated price or otherwise try and scam anyone in the house, authorities warned. They warned people that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not sending people to knock on doors to "conduct surveillance".

  • A Look at the Complete Works of Antoni Gaudí
    Architectural Digest

    A Look at the Complete Works of Antoni Gaudí

    A new book surveys the Catalan architect's oeuvre, and the many inspirations that went into creating his defining aesthetic Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Olive Garden employee, 16, to file lawsuit after customer requested white server, reports say
    USA TODAY

    Olive Garden employee, 16, to file lawsuit after customer requested white server, reports say

    An Olive Garden employee who made headlines last week when a customer singled her out in an incident of racial discrimination has  decided to sue the restaurant. According to a  Facebook post Saturday from Indiana law firm Danks and Danks, Amira Donahue, 16, decided to quit her position at the restaurant because of what she said has become a hostile work environment. "After Amira spoke up about being discriminated against by an Olive Garden customer, she has been harassed by and retaliated against by her coworkers and superiors," the post reads.

  • Cardinal Pell lawyers say child sex conviction 'wrong'
    AFP

    Cardinal Pell lawyers say child sex conviction 'wrong'

    Lawyers for disgraced Cardinal George Pell claimed Wednesday he remains behind bars for child sex abuse based on "wrong" and "egregious" legal decisions, as they concluded a last-ditch appeal in Australia's top court. The 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s. Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to be convicted of child sex crimes.

  • Reuters

    Taiwan protests as top U.S. university labels island part of China on virus map

    Taiwan's government said on Wednesday it would lodge a protest with a top U.S. university, Johns Hopkins, after it began listing the island as part of China on map detailing the spread of the new coronavirus. China has been exerting pressure on foreign companies and institutions to call Chinese-claimed Taiwan part of China, and often to name it merely a Chinese province. Taiwan has strongly objected to this, saying it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name, that it has never been part of the People's Republic of China and that Beijing has no authority over the island.

  • There's plenty of toilet paper in the US – so why are people hoarding it?
    The Conversation

    There's plenty of toilet paper in the US – so why are people hoarding it?

    The other day I went into Costco to buy some toilet paper. The new coronavirus is inspiring panic buying of a variety of household products such as toilet paper in cities across the U.S. and world. While it makes sense to me that masks and hand sanitizer would be in short supply because of the outbreak, I wondered why people would be hoarding toilet paper – a product that is widely produced and doesn't help protect from a respiratory virus like COVID-19.

  • Biden tells pro-gun worker he’s ‘full of s***’
    Yahoo News Video

    Biden tells pro-gun worker he’s ‘full of s***’

    Former Vice President Joe Biden told a pro-gun worker he was “full of s***” during a testy exchange after speaking at an auto plant in Detroit.

  • The family accused of violating quarantine while their daughter was tested for coronavirus says they were never told to isolate themselves
    Business Insider

    The family accused of violating quarantine while their daughter was tested for coronavirus says they were never told to isolate themselves

    Associated Press/John Minchillo A Missouri family accused of violating requests to quarantine themselves amid a coronavirus outbreak has said they were never told to isolate themselves. The family's eldest daughter tested positive for coronavirus last week shortly after returning from a trip to Italy. St. Louis County officials said while they were waiting for test results, they repeatedly told the family to quarantine themselves.

  • Lawmakers briefed on Russian attempts to sow discord in US
    Associated Press

    Lawmakers briefed on Russian attempts to sow discord in US

    Two classified briefings that lawmakers received from intelligence agencies Tuesday did little to bridge the rift between President Donald Trump's administration and Democrats who have concerns about Russian interference in the 2020 elections. Democrats leaving the meeting said they had more questions and had heard conflicting evidence. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said after the briefing that he had “renewed concerns about the independence of the intelligence community, and their willingness to continue speaking truth to power.”

  • 'People here don't matter': arrival of coronavirus-hit ship in Oakland plucks at old hurts
    The Guardian

    'People here don't matter': arrival of coronavirus-hit ship in Oakland plucks at old hurts

    The port of Oakland spans more than 800 acres of land along the waterfront and includes 20 berths and an international airport. Its towering cranes are the first thing to greet visitors driving in from San Francisco, a constant flow of trucks and containers humming below. California officials chose the port this week to dock the Grand Princess, the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship originally headed for San Francisco, citing the port's scale and its transportation connections.

  • Analyst who predicted 2008 global financial crash warns another one is on the way — and not just because of coronavirus
    The Independent

    Analyst who predicted 2008 global financial crash warns another one is on the way — and not just because of coronavirus

    An analyst who predicted the 2008 global financial crisis has warned that another crash is on the way, and this time it will be much worse. Jesse Colombo, an economic forecaster and columnist who identified a housing and credit bubble in the US prior to the 2008 crash, says a number of new bubbles in markets around the world are set to burst. Donald Trump has in recent days sought to blame the downturn squarely on those two factors.

  • Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language
    USA TODAY

    Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language

    Congressional Democrats called on Republicans on Tuesday to apologize for language about the coronavirus the Democratic lawmakers slammed as "bigoted." On Monday evening, the House minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's page about the coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19, referring to it as the "Chinese coronavirus." Condemnation came quickly from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and House Democrats.

  • Pakistan fighter jet crashes in capital during parade rehearsal
    AFP

    Pakistan fighter jet crashes in capital during parade rehearsal

    A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet crashed in Islamabad Wednesday, killing the pilot, during a rehearsal for a national day military parade, officials said. Footage on social media showed a plume of smoke billowing into the sky after the plane hit the ground having apparently attempted a loop. A Pakistani Air Force spokesman said the pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram, died in the crash.

  • Gunfire, burning vehicles in Mexican city; officials deny gang leader held
    Reuters

    Gunfire, burning vehicles in Mexican city; officials deny gang leader held

    Gunmen blocked roads with burning vehicles and exchanged fire with security forces in a central Mexican city on Tuesday, while security officials denied that a wanted gang leader had been captured. The brazen skirmishes in the city of Celaya in Guanajuato state sparked rumors on social media that security forces had closed in on Jose "El Marro" Yepez, the head of the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal cartel, and possibly arrested him. The cartel is believed to be behind the massive theft of gasoline from illegal taps on pipelines belonging to national oil company Pemex, a criminal racket that had grown significantly in recent years.

  • Wuhan Official Called for ‘Gratitude Education’ to Teach Citizens to Thank Xi Jinping for Coronavirus Response
    National Review

    Wuhan Official Called for ‘Gratitude Education’ to Teach Citizens to Thank Xi Jinping for Coronavirus Response

    The top Communist Party official in Wuhan suggested Saturday that the government conduct “gratitude education” to teach citizens how to properly thank the party and general secretary Xi Jinping for the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. “The people of Wuhan are heroic people who understand gratitude,” Wuhan party secretary Wang Zhonglin said in comments published by Changjiang Daily. “[We] must through various channels carry out gratitude education among the citizens of the whole city as well as cadres so that they thank the general secretary [Xi Jinping], thank the communist party, listen to the party's words, follow the party's way, and create strong positive energy.”

  • Bloomberg

    Sanders’s Tax-The-Rich Plan Is 2800% Larger Than Biden’s

    Biden's tax plan would raise individual income taxes by about $109 billion over a decade, according to new estimates from the right-leaning Tax Foundation. In contrast, Sanders's plan would raise taxes on the richest Americans by nearly $3.2 trillion in that same period, according to the data. The figures show the sharp contrast in the scope of how the two leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination would seek to alter the tax bills of some of the wealthiest people in the U.S..

  • 'I barely kept from crying': Schools and universities throw students into panic after telling them to leave campus and take classes online amid coronavirus fears
    Business Insider

    'I barely kept from crying': Schools and universities throw students into panic after telling them to leave campus and take classes online amid coronavirus fears

    Students at a growing number of US schools have been told students to leave campus in the coming weeks and take their courses online — some with only a week's notice — as states with significant outbreaks declared a state of emergency in the past week. While the move by schools like Harvard University, Amherst College, and Smith College is meant to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, it presents a host of issues for students who don't have a place to go or a way to get online. On Tuesday, Harvard told its more than 36,000 student body that they had about five days to vacate their dorm rooms.

  • Turkey vows strong military action if Syria truce violated
    Associated Press

    Turkey vows strong military action if Syria truce violated

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday that his military would launch its harshest retaliation yet if the Syrian government breaks a fragile truce in Idlib province brokered last week. The cease-fire arranged by Turkey and Russia — which support opposing sides in the conflict — halted a three-month air and ground campaign by the Syrian government against the rebel-held province. The Russian-backed Syrian government offensive made significant gains in Syria's last rebel stronghold, and Turkey sent thousands of troops across the border to reinforce the rebels, leading to rare direct fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops.

  • Coronavirus news: Washington preparing for 64,000 cases as Massachusetts becomes latest to declare state of emergency
    The Independent

    Coronavirus news: Washington preparing for 64,000 cases as Massachusetts becomes latest to declare state of emergency

    With more than 900 reported cases and a task force created by Donald Trump to prepare the nation, coronavirus fears have begun to grip the United States as schools cancel classes and officials have urged elderly people to avoid large crowds. Coronavirus concerns have also prompted several members of US Congress to self quarantine after coming into contact with people who were infected, and some politicians have begun to indicate they believe the Capitol building should be shut off to visitors until the growing outbreak has been contained. So far, 30 people have been killed by the virus, including at least 24 in Washington, two in California and another two in Florida.

  • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Had Been Laying Low. That's Over.
    The New York Times

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Had Been Laying Low. That's Over.

    For a while, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia had appeared to be living down his reputation for dangerous aggression. Perhaps chastened by the blowback over his connection with the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the 34-year-old crown prince had kept a low profile for more than a year. Now his new power plays are reviving debates in Western capitals about whether he is too rash to trust as a partner.

  • 'DC sniper' Lee Boyd Malvo marries while serving life in prison
    USA TODAY

    'DC sniper' Lee Boyd Malvo marries while serving life in prison

    Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teen was part of a two-person sniping crew that killed 10 people and wounded three around Washington, D.C., in 2002, was married this month while serving life in prison, his legal team said. Carmeta Albarus, a mentor to Malvo who testified at his trial in 2003, said the wedding took place at Red Onion State Prison in southwest Virginia. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad went on a killing spree in Maryland, Virginia and Washington in October 2002.

  • China slams US for warship sail-by in disputed waters
    AFP

    China slams US for warship sail-by in disputed waters

    Beijing on Wednesday accused the United States of a "provocative" act by sending a warship into disputed territorial waters in the South China Sea. The Paracel Islands are a chain of disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea, claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam. "Under the guise of 'freedom of navigation', the US has repeatedly flexed its muscles, been provocative and stirred up trouble in the South China Sea," PLA Southern Theatre Command spokesman Colonel Li Huamin said.