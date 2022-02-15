Girl missing for 2 years is found hidden under secret staircase, New York police say

A girl who hadn’t been seen since July 2019 when she was 4 years old was found alive under a secret set of stairs on Monday, Feb. 14, police in New York said.

Paislee Shultis was discovered in a hidden room beneath a staircase with one of her accused kidnappers — a non-custodial parent, NBC New York reported.

A tip about the child’s whereabouts was sent in to Saugerties police in Ulster County, who then executed a search warrant of the local home on Feb. 14, according to the outlet. The homeowner first told authorities he didn’t know where the girl was.

Kimberly Cooper, one of the child’s non-custodial parents, was found in the dark room under the stairs with Paislee, WABC reported.

Now Cooper, 33, and the girl’s other biological parent, Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, have been charged in her abduction, according to the outlet.

Cooper was charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, and Shultis Jr. was charged with felony custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, police said, WRGB reported.

Shultis Jr.’s father, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, is also facing the same charges as his son, according to the outlet.

A medical evaluation showed the girl is healthy, and she was later given over to her guardian, police told WRGB.

McClatchy News has reached out to Saugerties police for more information.

Saugerties is located 45 miles south of Albany.

