Girl overdoses in high school class, feds say. Now, Colorado woman faces charge

A Colorado woman faces charges that she supplied fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a girl in a high school class, federal prosecutors said.

Alexis Nicole Wilkins of Colorado Springs supplied a fentanyl pill to two girls in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall in December, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado said in a news release on March 16.

The girls later gave the pill to a third girl, who suffered a fatal overdose the next day in class, prosecutors said.

The incident took place at Mitchell High School, KKTV reported.

An affidavit says the teenage girl took the pill in a school restroom, then returned to class, where she began foaming at the mouth and passed out, KDVR reported. She later died at a hospital.

FBI agents and Colorado Springs police seized more than 100 pills and $7,000 in cash from Wilkins’ home Tuesday, March 15, the station reported.

Wilkins faces a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, prosecutors said. She faces up to life in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.

