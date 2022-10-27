125

'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate activists

·2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” with glue and liquid on Thursday but one of the world's most iconic paintings was not damaged in the latest of such publicity-seeking stunts.

A video posted on Twitter showed one man pouring a can of red substance over another protester who appeared to attempt to glue his head to the glass-protected painting. The second man stuck his hand to the panel holding the centuries-old painting.

“The condition of the painting has been investigated by our conservators. Fortunately, the glazed masterpiece was not damaged,” the museum said.

One of the men, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Just Stop Oil,” shouted “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes.”

He went on to say that the painting is protected by glass as one visitor to the museum shouts: “Shame on you!” Other visitors also showed their disapproval.

Police in The Hague said they had arrested three people for “public violence against property.”

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest happened in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not damaged.

“Art is defenseless, and the Mauritshuis firmly rejects attempts to damage it for any purpose whatsoever,” the museum said. I

t refused further comment since it argued it would only give the protesters further publicity.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Activist glues his head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in The Hague

    A climate activist glued his head to glass covering the world-famous "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting at a museum in The Hague on Thursday, though the artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said. A second activist glued their hand to the wall next to the 1665 work by Dutch master Johannes Vermeer, and an unidentified liquid was thrown, the Mauritshuis museum said. An unverified video on social media showed two men near the painting, both wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts.

  • Activist tries to glue his head to iconic painting in Dutch museum

    Video showed one protester pouring sauce over himself while trying to glue his head to the iconic artwork.

  • Maine begins removing those naughty license plates

    Maine is cleaning up its roadways by removing the flippin’ vulgarities from license plates. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate f-bombs and other obscenities that appeared on vanity license plates after the state effectively eliminated its review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is passionate about free speech as a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

  • Protester wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirt led away after targeting Girl With a Pearl Earring

    A protester wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt is led away after targeting Girl With a Pearl Earring in the Netherlands@zot_toz, Instagram

  • Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction

    Dean Schiller had just left a Colorado supermarket after shopping last year when he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down. The independent, part-time journalist, began livestreaming on his YouTube channel, before officers arrived, and later refused dozens of police orders to move away. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, is accused of killing customers, workers and a police officer who rushed into the store to try to stop the March 22, 2021, attack.

  • The 'pink tax' impacts about 'half the population' in the US — here's why you might be paying 13% more for everyday items

    An expert says society expects women to ‘perform femininity’ — and pay the price for it.

  • King Tut and his treasures come alive for a high-def age

    A new exhibit celebrating the ancient pharaoh King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist — taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age. Not a single golden treasure or artifact from the tomb is on view at “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience." Instead, high-resolution digital projections of Tutankhamun's world are splashed along high walls and floors as visitors walk through nine galleries that chart his life, death and times. “Beyond King Tut" opens Friday in New York City and is already open in Washington, D.C., with openings in Los Angeles and Vancouver planned for Nov. 4, and plans for Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and San Francisco.

  • Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

    A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing that he believes a mental evaluation will show him whether Nicholas John Roske, 26, is fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial. Messitte said he is likely to order a mental evaluation for Roske when the parties return after approximately 45 days for a subsequent hearing.

  • Suspect arrested in burglary of AZ gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office: police

    Police have arrested an unnamed suspect for the burglary of Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbes, authorities announced Thursday.

  • Man plans to sell shoe he threw at Cambodian prime minister for $1 million for charity

    The Cambodian American man who threw his shoe at Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in May said he finally got his shoe back and plans to sell it for charity. Ouk Touch, 72, told Radio Free Asia (RFA) that he was glad he got his shoe back months after throwing it at Hun Sen during a summit in Washington, D.C., between the U.S. and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in May. The incident occurred on May 11 when a protester, later identified as Touch, threw a shoe at Hun Sen during his two-day trip to Capitol Hill.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses

    From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.

  • 'No one has ever seen one on Cape Cod': Rare bird sighting a sensation in Massachusetts

    A far-from-home bird has been seen on Cape Cod for the first time, and birders are flocking to get a glimpse of it.

  • GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in a first

    Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

  • 'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions

    When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a prescribed burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the prescribed burn, but the flames then spread onto the family's ranch and resulted in the arrest of “burn boss” Rick Snodgrass. Repercussions of the singular incident in the remote corner of eastern Oregon have reached all the way to Washington, D.C., where Forest Service Chief Randy Moore denounced the arrest. But the ranching family is applauding Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley's actions.

  • Browns quick hits: Jacob Phillips 'likely' done for season with pec injury

    The Browns departed Baltimore with a lengthy injury list. Phillips departed Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens in the fourth quarter with what was stated at the time as a shoulder injury. On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips' injury is actually a pectoral injury that "likely" will be season-ending.

  • ‘Demon in a Child Body’: Cops Say Mom Thought Slain 5-Year-Old Was Possessed

    Indiana State PoliceThe mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old son made social media posts saying she believed he was possessed by demons before she killed him and abandoned him in a suitcase, an Indiana detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit last week.Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is now on the run from police who are canvassing the country in search of her. She faces a murder charge in the death of her son, Cairo Ammar Jordan, who police say likely died of dehydration before his body

  • Texas man sentenced to death for 2019 murder of Harris County's first Sikh deputy

    Robert Solis, 50, was sentenced to death on Wednesday after being convicted of capital murder for killing a Harris County Sheriff's deputy in 2019.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election

    The investor is one of the most popular personalities, an important asset in the current climate of division.

  • Even During War, Ukraine's Zelensky Works to Advance LGBTQ+ Rights

    The actor-turned-national hero, one of The Advocate's people of the year, continues to inspire.

  • 911 Dispatcher Receives Intense Call: “Please Hurry!”

    The dispatchers are trained to handle all sorts of situations.