When Kim Rhodes was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, her then 7-year-old daughter, Brynne, wanted to help. What started as a pink lemonade stand to raise money for research has since turned into an adventure. Kim and Brynne share their story.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About TODAY

NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for viewers across America. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View