Girl on playground struck by gunfire after shooting erupts nearby, NC cops say

An 8-year-old girl was shot at a playground when gunfire erupted nearby, North Carolina police said.

The girl was playing at a park near Peace Court and Hope Lane in Winston-Salem when shots were fired about 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem police told WGHP.

Several young males began shooting at each other in a nearby parking lot, where police found multiple shell casings, according to WFMY.

The girl was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police told WXII.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which involved four people between the ages of 15 and 20, according to WFMY. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

McClatchy News reached out to the Winston-Salem Police Department on Oct. 5 for comment and was awaiting a response.

Winston-Salem is about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.

