Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas girl played dead then called for help after a shooter killed her parents and 6-year-old sister, her family said.

The 10-year-old’s relatives said she was shot in the arm at a Houston apartment Wednesday night then called her grandma on FaceTime when it was safe, KTRK reported. Her 1-year-old brother was uninjured, the news outlet reported.

“She said, ‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they dead,’‘ Angela Ervin, a relative, told KTRK. “She was in the house for about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here.’”

“She FaceTimed her grandmother...showed her everything,” Tamera Denton told the news outlet.

Assistant Police Chief Patty Cantu said the grandmother called 911 after learning of the shooting from the girl. The shooting happened in the living room of the apartment, she said.

“This was a very, very tragic and just a horrible scene,” Cantu said.

Cantu said the home had no signs of forced entry, and it’s possible the family knew the shooter. Detectives had surveillance video that could help in the investigation, police said.

No one had been arrested Wednesday night.

Relatives told KHOU the mother was pregnant. Her 8-year-old son was not home at the time of the shooting, the news outlet reported.

“Whoever came to do this heinous crime meant to do this,” the mother’s cousin told KHOU. “He didn’t want to leave no witnesses. He didn’t shoot the 1-year-old because he can’t talk.”

Boyfriend accused of killing Texas woman on her birthday as mom listened is sentenced

Stray bullets kill Texas mom taking her son to Naval Academy, Maryland police say

