Girl points gun at deputies in confrontation over marijuana cigarette near Glynn Academy, GCSO says

Deputies confronting two juveniles allegedly rolling a marijuana cigarette on Tuesday morning led to a gun being pointed at the deputies, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to GCSO, around 10:00 a.m., Glynn County Deputy Sheriffs arrived at the Glynnvilla Apartment Complex to carry out a scheduled eviction order.

As they approached, they spotted two juveniles, a male and a female, engaged in what appeared to be the act of rolling a marijuana cigarette.

The deputies decided to investigate due to the possible presence of illegal drugs. As they approached the juveniles, the male lit a cigarette, releasing strong odor of marijuana, GCSO said.

According to GCSO, the male juvenile resisted the deputies’ attempts to restrain him, while the female juvenile physically intervened, reportedly kicking one of the deputies repeatedly. The struggle intensified when the male juvenile retrieved a small black Taurus semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and passed it to the female, deputies said.

The female juvenile reportedly pointed the gun in the direction of the deputies, GCSO said.

Due to this escalation, one deputy drew his weapon and ordered the female juvenile to drop hers. Despite the order, she refused and began to walk away, clasping the 9mm handgun.

In an effort to apprehend the juveniles and de-escalate the situation, the deputies reportedly engaged in another struggle. The male juvenile managed to run away, prompting an immediate search of the area by Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Brunswick Police Department. He was later apprehended two blocks away from the apartment complex.

During the incident, Glynn Academy, a High School located directly across the street, took action to ensure the safety of students and staff. The school principal and school police were immediately notified, and security measures were implemented to secure the school zone.

No shots were reportedly fired during the altercations, and neither of the juveniles sustained injuries. However, two Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputies suffered minor injuries for which they received medical treatment.

The male juvenile is facing charges of Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, while both juveniles have been charged with Felony Obstruction with Violence, Possession of a Handgun while being under the age of 18, and Possession of a handgun while within 1000 feet of a school safety zone.

Both suspects have been arrested and transported to juvenile detention centers in Waycross and Savannah.

