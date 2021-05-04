Girl puts protesters in their place after they compare masks to slavery outside her school

Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Most children are still not eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations and are required to wear masks at school&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Most children are still not eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations and are required to wear masks at school

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A schoolgirl in California put protesters in their place after they compared mandates to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic to slavery.

The small group of protesters was gathered outside John Adams Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary School in Santa Monica on Monday when the encounter occurred.

In footage from the scene, the young girl and her father, Dr Blaine Pope, who are both Black, asked the group what the real issue is they are protesting.

“Freedom brother,” one replies, before another adds: “This is a form of slavery, man.”

Dr Pope’s daughter responds: “We have been through slavery. You have not.”

As the conversation continued, the protesters claimed that Covid-19 is a worldwide conspiracy that is “all about control”.

“They want to enslave humanity,” says one of the group, leading Dr Pope, who works in public health, to ask why.

“They want to depopulate the world,” the protester says. “They think there’s too many people on the planet.”

“Who’s the ‘they’?” Dr Pope asks, to which in response a protester named Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The interaction continued, with the protesters apparently sceptical of the existence of Covid and claiming that no one is dying from it. Later Dr Pope asked whether the current deadly surge in Covid cases in India is fake — to which they said yes.

The Popes were not the only people to confront the group. Samuel Braslow of The Beverly Hills Courier, captured a number of interactions on video, noting it is the third such protest he has encountered in the Los Angeles area.

A man walking a dog past the school shouted at the protesters to “get the f*** out of my neighbourhood”, while a woman told them she had lost three family members to the virus.

One of the group responds that “it probably wasn’t even Covid that killed them”.

A father confronted the group about approaching other people’s children and talking to them, including his son, to which one of the protesters responded: “Thanks for the useless advice.”

Students were also vocally opposed to the group with one girl yelling at them “kill yourselves”, and another trying to hand a protester a mask.

Another parent, who had also lost someone to Covid, recognised one of the protesters and shouted through his car window: “Now I know, you’re that idiot! … We’ve had this conversation before.”

A small number of students mounted a mock counter-protest, and the group moved on to outside the home of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who came out to confront them.

When one protester said that HIV doesn’t cause Aids, Ms Khuel took a step forward and pointed a finger: “You are really crossing a line now. How many people did you lose to Aids?”

Mr Braslow later posted a screenshot in which one of the protesters expressed dismay at the reaction from the kids at the school, having expected that some would join them.

Read More

Social distancing and masks here to stay, Raab hints

Woman launches racist attack on Latino cop during traffic stop: ‘You’ll never be white’

What we know about the Love Has Won ‘cult’, whose leader was found mummified in Colorado

Recommended Stories

  • Magnet fisherman reels in alarming catch – and a Kentucky bomb squad responds

    A magnet fisherman reeled in a surprising – and potentially dangerous – discovery in Kentucky.

  • Pounds of cocaine found stuffed within shoes inside Georgia airport luggage, feds say

    Three pounds of cocaine were found in the shoes, according to officials.

  • Brazilian broker XP to expand banking services as quarterly profit soars

    XP has attracted Brazilians seeking higher returns as benchmark interest rate in the country fell to a record low. Adjusted net income rose 104% to 846 million reais ($155.6 million) in the quarter ended March 31, also helped by a tight leash on costs, XP said. "We had the best quarter in our history, and we will reinvest 100% of the result in our growth," Chief Financial Officer Bruno Constantino said in a statement.

  • McConnell: 1619 Project on slavery is ‘divisive nonsense,’ shouldn’t be taught in school

    Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell on Monday said he doesn’t think the year slaves arrived in colonial America was one the United States’ most important historical moments.

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Inmates rush to save guard after prisoner stabs her with scissors, Alabama cops say

    The guard is expected to recover from her injuries.

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Fact check: Post falsely claims to show neighbors standing by as FBI raided Rudy Giuliani

    An image shared on Facebook falsely claims to show a woman drinking wine while purportedly watching as FBI agents raided Rudy Giuliani.

  • Man who vandalized soldier’s Columbia home during protest is arrested, deputies say

    The vandalism happened in the neighborhood where a white soldier previously confronted a younger Black man.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Adam Sandler reacts to viral TikTok video showing him being inadvertently turned away from an IHOP restaurant

    Video has been viewed millions of times on social networking site TikTok

  • 6-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Freak Accident Involving Plush Penguin Toy

    "Devastated doesn't begin to describe how the family is right now," a cousin said

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for killing his dog and throwing it on the grill

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • After years, court hands tax win to Michael Jackson heirs

    A U.S. tax court has handed a major victory to the estate of Michael Jackson in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS wildly inflated the value at the time of his death of Jackson's assets and image, leading to an estate tax bill for his heirs that was far too high. In his decision issued Monday, Judge Mark Holmes put that figure at $111 million, far closer to the estate's own estimates.

  • The incredible life and career rise of Melinda Gates - one of the world's richest and most powerful women

    Melinda Gates is the fifth most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • ‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

    “It was really, really scary and really bad,” Pink said.

  • COVID Disaster Is Transforming How India Handles Its Dead

    Danish Siddiqui/ReutersIn the past several weeks, the world has looked on in horror as the coronavirus rages across India. With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen, and medicines, the official daily death toll has averaged around 3,000. Many claim that number could be an undercount; crematoriums and cemeteries have run out of space.The majority of India’s population are Hindu, who favor cremation as a way of disposing of the body. But the Muslim population, which is close to 15 percent, favors burying its dead.Generally, tradition holds that the body is to be cremated or buried as quickly as possible—within 24 hours for Hindus, Jains, and Muslims, and within three days for Sikhs. This need for rapid disposal has also contributed to the current crisis.Hundreds of families want their loved ones’ bodies cared for as quickly as possible, but there is a shortage of people who can do the funerals and last rites. This has led to a situation where people are paying bribes in order to get space or a furnace for cremation. There are also reports of physical fights and intimidation.As a scholar interested in the ways Asian societies tell stories about the afterlife and prepare the deceased for it, I argue that the coronavirus crisis represents an unprecedented cultural cataclysm that has forced the Indian culture to challenge the way it handles its dead. Laborers build cremation platforms in Amritsar. Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Many Americans think of cremation happening within an enclosed, mechanized structure, but most Indian crematoriums, known as “shmashana” in Hindi, are open-air spaces with dozens of brick-and-mortar platforms upon which a body can be burned on a pyre made of wood.Hindus and Sikhs will dispose of the remaining ashes in a river. Many shmashana are therefore built near the banks of a river to allow for easy access, but many well-off families often travel to a sacred city along the banks of the river Ganges, such as Hardiwar or Benares, for the final rituals. Jains—who have traditionally given significant consideration to humanity’s impact on the environmental world—bury the ashes as a means to return the body to the Earth and ensure they do not contribute to polluting rivers.The workers who run shmashana often belong to the Dom ethnicity and have been doing this work for generations; they are lower caste and subsequently perceived as polluted for their intimate work with dead bodies.The act of cremation has not always been without controversy. In the 19th century, British colonial officials viewed the Indian practice of cremation as barbaric and unhygienic. But they were unable to ban it given its pervasiveness.However, Indians living in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Trinidad often had to fight for the right to cremate the dead in accordance with religious rituals because of the mistaken and often racist belief that cremation was primitive, alien, and environmentally polluting.The earliest writings on Indian funerary rituals can be found in the Rig Veda—a Hindu religious scripture orally composed thousands of years ago, potentially as early as 2000 B.C. In the Rig Veda, a hymn, traditionally recited by a priest or an adult male, urges Agni, the Vedic god of fire, to “carry this man to the world of those who have done good deeds.” Relatives perform the last rites before a cremation in Allahabad. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty From the perspective of Hindu, Jain, and Sikh rituals, the act of cremation is seen as a sacrifice, a final breaking of the ties between the body and the spirit so it may be free to reincarnate. The body is traditionally bathed, anointed, and carefully wrapped in white cloth at home, then carried ceremonially, in a procession, by the local community to the cremation grounds.While Hindus and Sikhs often decorate the body with flowers, Jains avoid natural flowers for concern of inadvertently destroying the lives of insects that may be hidden within its petals. In all of these faiths, a priest or male member of the family recites prayers. It is traditionally the eldest son of the deceased who lights the funerary pyre; women do not go to the cremation ground.After the ceremony, mourners return home to bathe themselves and remove what they regard as the inauspicious energy that surrounds the cremation grounds. Communities host a variety of postmortem rituals, including scriptural recitations and symbolic meals, and in some Hindu communities, the sons or male members of the household will shave their heads as a sign of their bereavement. During this mourning period, lasting from 10 to 13 days, the family performs scriptural recitations and prayers in honor of their deceased loved one.The wave of death from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced transformations to these long-established religious rituals. Makeshift crematoriums are being constructed in the parking lots of hospitals and in city parks.Young women may be the only ones available to light the funerary pyre, which was previously not permissible. Families in quarantine are forced to use WhatsApp and other video software to visually identify the body and recite digital funerary rites.Media reports have pointed out how in some cases, crematorium workers have been asked to read prayers traditionally reserved for Brahmin priests or people from a higher caste. Muslim burial grounds have begun to run out of space and are tearing up parking lots to bury more bodies.While other important rituals such as marriage and baptism may take on a new appearance in response to cultural changes, social media conversations, or economic opportunities, funerary rituals change slowly.Historian Thomas Laqueur has written on what he calls “the work of the dead”—the ways in which the bodies of the deceased participate in the social worlds and political realities of the living.In India’s coronavirus pandemic, the dead are announcing the health crisis that the country believed it had conquered. As recently as April 18, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding crowded political rallies, and his government allowed the massive Hindu pilgrimage festival of Kumbh Mela to proceed a year early in response to the auspicious forecasts of astrologers. Authorities began to act only when the deaths became impossible to ignore. But even then, the Indian government appeared more concerned about removing social media posts that were critical of its functioning.India is one of the world’s largest vaccine-producing nations, and yet it was unable to make or even purchase the needed vaccines to protect its population.The dead have important stories to tell about neglect, mismanagement, or even our global interdependence—if we care to listen.Natasha Mikles is a lecturer in philosophy at Texas State UniversityRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.