Girl reports driver's attempt to lure her into car

Nov. 19—Joplin police are looking into an 11-year-old girl's report of a man who exposed himself to her and tried to get her into his car Wednesday afternoon as she got off a school bus.

Capt. William Davis said the incident took place about 4:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Grand Avenue. He said the girl told her mother about it and her mother called police.

The girl told her mother that a man pulled up alongside her shortly after she got off the school bus and opened a door of his car, and exposed himself. He asked that she get in the vehicle. She refused, and he drove off. The girl told her mother the man was in a blue Honda passenger car.

Davis said police contacted other children who were on the bus to see if any had witnessed the incident. The report remained under investigation Thursday without any arrest having been made.