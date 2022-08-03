Girl says she wants to grow up to be police officer after sweet act of kindness by Woodstock cop

A Woodstock police officer is being praised for his kindness while investigating a car crash.

The Woodstock Police Department shared on its Facebook page a post from an area community group that showed Officer Poole playing with a young girl.

The girl’s mother had just been involved in a car wreck and once the situation was under control, Poole helped keep the girl entertained while her mother waited for a tow truck to arrive.

“Today I’m grateful for police officers like Officer Poole. Thank you for playing Pokemon and Bakugan with my daughter Maya,” the mother said in the post. “She couldn’t stop talking about you after we left and has since decided she will grow up to be a police officer.”

“Thank you, Officer Poole, for always going above and beyond the call,” the department said in the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: