Girl Scout Cookie sales kick off Saturday

Jan. 25—Beginning Saturday, you'll be seeing those familiar Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and all of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, but don't hesitate. They'll be gone before you know it.

Girl Scouts will be out at local locations including Walmart, Lowe's Home Improvements, Lowes Foods, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, Lidl and Dunham's Sports at various times starting Saturday and ending March 3, according to Lee County Service Unit Manager and Troop Leader Lorinda DeCerbo.

"We don't have new cookies this year, but there is some new packaging — and this is a big thing for this year — our cookies are still $5," DeCerbo said.

In many areas, including Western North Carolina, the cookie price has gone up to $6.

Decerbo said you may also find Girl Scout Cookies in some recipes around Sanford.

"Debonair Chef had contacted us about cookies," she said. "She is going to be doing some desserts next week in the shop with some of our main sellers, which are Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties and she is going to use the gluten-free cookies. The gluten-free cookies sell fast. We still have some with the troops in Lee County, but they go fast."

There are five Girl Scout troops with about 30 members, Decerbo said. Shoppers might also see troops in Lee County from neighboring counties such as Moore and Harnett.

Other cookies that you may find while you're out shopping include Peanut Butter Sandwich, Trefoils, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemonades, Adventurefuls and Toast Yay!, which is a French toast inspired cookie.