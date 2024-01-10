Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Friday

It’s the tastiest time of year as Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains kick off cookie season.

This year, they will be selling cookies beginning Jan. 12 and sales will continue through March 3.

The fundraiser is a chance for girls in the program to flex their entrepreneurial muscle and gain life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management and business ethics.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains take part in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wichita Falls in 2019.Local Scouts will be selling cookies beginning Jan. 12 and sales will run through early March.

Proceeds go to support local Girl Scouting programs all year.

"When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they're doing much more than what's seen at face value," says Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. "Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel, and summer camp."This season includes all the favorite flavors including Thin Mints, Carmel deLites, peanut butter sandwich cookies and more.

There are several ways to support Girl Scouts this season:

Find a cookie booth near you at the website gs-top.org/findcookies

If you do not want cookies, you can still support Girl Scouts by making a donation at any cookie booth

You can also make a donation at any cookie booth to go toward Cookies for Heroes. The scouts will make sure a donated box goes to first responders in the local area.

To find out more about Girl Scout programs and how to join, visit gs-top.org/join.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Where to find Girl Scout cookies this season beginning Jan. 12