Girl Scout Cookie season is here in North Jersey with a new theme. How to get your boxes

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the annual Girl Scout Cookie sale is back!

Girls Scouts of Northern New Jersey, the agency representing scouts in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, announced the kickoff of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season Tuesday. From now through March 17, the public can purchase a dozen flavors, including favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs to support scouts in their yearly role as young entrepreneurs.

"I am always excited to kick off the much-anticipated annual Girl Scout Cookie Program," said Sandra A. Kenoff, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. "My enthusiasm is not just for the delicious cookies, but for the important life skills our girls learn through this program."

Girl Scouts deliver cookies to VA Hospital

This year's theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often restrict girls from pursuing careers. Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps fund service projects and troop events that promote five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Cookies are available for $6 per box in person with local Girl Scouts or online through the Digital Cookie platform. From now through Saturday, customers who purchase at least nine packages of cookies to be shipped to them directly will receive $5 off the total shipping cost.

Related: Bergen County Girl Scout spreads mental health awareness for Gold Award project

The public can also donate orders through the Cookies from Home program, which Girls Scouts of Northern New Jersey will deliver free of charge to area recipients. Last year, the agency donated more than 102,000 boxes to local nonprofit organizations through the program.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies from booths beginning in March, continuing a longtime tradition that promotes sales and business skills among the scouts. Starting Feb. 16, customers can enter their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to find a nearby booth or troop selling cookies, or to donate boxes to local causes.

For more information about the Girl Scout Cookie program, visit www.gsnnj.org/CookieProgram.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Girl Scout Cookies available in these North Jersey locations