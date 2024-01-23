Girl Scout cookie season is here. Where can you find them in Iowa?

Need a sweet treat? Lucky for you, it's almost Girl Scout Cookies season. For just $6 a box, you can get your sweet-tooth craving fix — or at least be tempted by local troops selling near your favorite stores.

Here's everything you need to know when it comes to getting your hands on some cookies.

When do Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2024?

Cookie season is Feb. 1 through March 24 for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, which covers central and western Iowa.

Cookie sales for troops that are part of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois kicked off on Jan. 12 and will continue until March 17.

Where can I get Girl Scout Cookies in Iowa?

You can use the Girl Scouts' website to find cookies near you by entering your ZIP code.

Beginning February 16, customers will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes. The website can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies or donate cookies for local community causes.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout cookies and other news from the organization.

What Girl Scout Cookies are available this year?

Troops in central Iowa will offer the following flavors:

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites

Lemonades

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Trefoils

Troops that are part of another Girl Scout council may have slightly different cookie offerings.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Girl Scout cookie season is coming up. Here's where to find them.