Girl Scout Cookies are back! Here's what is available this year, how to find them

Tis the season to cozy up with your favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies because they are now available across the United States.

Girl Scouts USA announced the 2024 cookie season on Jan. 8, 2024. Cookies will be available for purchase from January to April.

Proceeds from each box sold stay with local troops to be used for service projects, travel and summer camp.

"All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program — 100 percent of it — stays with the local council and troops," Girls Scouts USA's website said. "Troops may use the money earned to fund a project that will improve their community or donate the money to a worthy cause."

Girl Scouts Indiana kicked off Cookie Season on Jan. 11 with their tenth annual cooking challenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Six local chefs had to create a savory dish that included Girl Scout Cookies and a lineup of local business and restaurant owners judged.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Cook-Off is an exciting way to celebrate the start of Girl Scout Cookie season and showcase the impressive skills of some of Indianapolis' best culinary talent," said Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. "We're grateful to the six chefs and seven judges who made our tenth annual event fantastic and helped call attention to our hard-working Girl Scouts currently making sales all throughout the area!"

According to Shockey, more than 16,000 girls in Central Indiana participated in Girl Scouts last year.

"Girl Scout Cookies are a wonderful way to support these Girl Scout entrepreneurs," Shockey said.

How do I purchase Girl Scout cookies in Indiana?

If you know a Girl Scout, you can reach out to them now to place an order. They may sell them online or in person.

You also can track down the sweet treats locally on the Girls Scouts website by typing in your zip code into the Cookie Finder to find a booth near you. Booths will start popping up locally starting Feb. 2.

Online sales begin Feb. 16.

What Girl Scout cookie flavors are available in Indiana?

Adventurefuls: Brownie inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt

Samoas: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes

Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S'mores : Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemon-Ups : Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages

Tagalongs : Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Thin Mints : Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating

Toffee-tastic : Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

Trefoils: Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe

You may have noticed a popular new flavor from last cookie season is not on the list this year. Girl Scouts USA announced in October the Raspberry Rally cookie will not be sold during the 2024 cookie season.

The cookie was exclusively sold online on the Girl Scouts website and sold out quickly. Boxes were even being resold online for up to four times the original price.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” Girl Scouts of the USA told CNN in October.

Are any of the Girl Scout cookies safe for allergies or dietary restrictions?

Girl Scout Cookies have several options for allergies and dietary restrictions.

Need gluten free options? Try Toffee-tastic.

If you are looking for vegan options, try Thin Mints or Tagalongs cookies.

Need a cookie that is kosher and Halal? Every flavor of Girl Scout cookie is kosher and Halal certified.

Are Girl Scout Cookies more expensive this year?

Girl Scout Cookies are $6 a box this year, which is the same price they were in 2023.

USA TODAY contributed to this article.

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Girl Scout Cookie season has begun: Where to find cookies