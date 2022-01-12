Girl Scout Cookies + Blood Crisis + Diego Valeri Leaving Timbers

Up and at 'em, Hillsboro! Let's get you all caught up to start this Wednesday, January 12 off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

Mild with some sun returning. High: 55 Low: 43.

Hillsboro Beware! Girls Scout Cookies Are Here (Hillsboro Patch) Red Cross Declares Crisis As Blood Supply runs Low (Patch) Portland-Area Schools Go Remote (Patch) Diego Valeri leaving the Timbers (Patch) COVID-19 Reported In 35 Out Of 36 Counties

Hillsboro Garden Club General Meeting (1:00 AM)

Memory Café: New Beginnings - Washington County - Health and Human Services (11:00 AM)

CHS Boosters - Century High School (6:30 PM)

Hillsboro Hops: "Cannot wait to wear 🕶 again on the daily" (Instagram)

Hillsboro Aero Academy: "🛑 SAFETY 🛑One of the TOP 10 things we suggest looking for when pursuing a flight school, is safety!Every flight school will tell you that safety is their highest priority. ⚠️So how can you know for sure? Look for the prestigiou..." (Instagram)

Washington County Chamber of Commerce: "Are you or someone you know looking to get vaccinated or a booster? Here's a great opportunity!" (Facebook)

Washington County Chamber of Commerce: "The Washington County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Pellar Fox as a new member! 🎉 Pellar Fox makes and sells 100% pure beeswax candles, hand-poured in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more about Pellar Fox by reading below and checking out t..." (Facebook)

Hillsboro Parks & Recreation: "Congratulations to the participants of Get Fit Hillsboro who took a first step on Saturday towards making 2022 their healthy year! Want to join? We are taking registrations up until this Friday and can schedule make up assessment testing..." (Facebook)

Hillsboro Parks & Recreation: "Meet new people, explore new skills, and pursue your individual interests with this self-guided time in Creative Open Studio at the Walters Cultural Arts Center! Work on your personal painting, drawing, fiber arts, and mixed media projec..." (Facebook)

Hillsboro Parks & Recreation: "In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the City of Hillsboro has a self-led opportunity you, your family, and friends can participate. Together, we are doing a community litter pickup on Monday, January 17, 2022 to celebrate MLK Day. Fo..." (Facebook)

Washington County Chamber of Commerce: "Mark your calendar and RSVP. We look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events. 📆 Learn what we've got planned here: https://conta.cc/3qgJBuk" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Jackson: "#covid #testingcenter - #pcr #rapid #antigenHi, i have to share this place. It can test you for whatever kind of covid tests you need. For some, like the PCR testing, they do charge a fee (but they still can do it) if there is no refe..." (Nextdoor)

