Girl Scout Cookies return to San Angelo, here's where you can find them

Girl Scout Cookie sales have officially returned to San Angelo, here's where you can find the goodies.

Ami Mizell-Flint, Girl Scout troop leader in San Angelo said each council sets their own prices and the Girl Scouts of Central Texas was one of the last councils to increase its prices in 2023.

Prices were $5/$6 a box and are now up one more dollar from last year.

Cookies are now $6 a package and $7 for gluten-free.

"Girl Scout cookie season is a great opportunity for girls to learn entrepreneurial skills and how to speak to people in a business interaction," Mizell-Flint said. "Those are skills they can use for the rest of their lives. My favorite part of being a Girl Scout leader is watching the girls' confidence grow."

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Girl Scouts of Central Texas cookie sales:

When will cookies be on sale?

For San Angelo, the sale began on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and will conclude Sunday, Feb. 25.

Where can I find Girl Scout cookies?

If you don't know a local Girl Scout, don't worry. The Girl Scouts offer a way to track down the cookie booths through your phone or computer.

Booth sales can be found online at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies and will be updated as booths are scheduled.

The Cookie Finder mobile app on Apple and Android devices can stop the sudden U-turn when spotting a booth. People can plan their shopping by downloading the app to see when and where booths will be set up.

How long the girls stay at each booth depends on their inventory and what they decide as a troop.

Booths are set up throughout the week from Monday through Sunday at multiple locations in San Angelo including the San Angelo Stadium parking lot, Lowe's, Zero One Ale House, The Angry Cactus and many more.

Cookie lovers can also call 800-733-0011 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask for extension 709.

What flavors will be available?

These classic favorites will return:

Adventurefuls

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Lemonades

Trefoils Shortbread

Toast-Yay!

Do-si-dos Peanut Butter Sandwich

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten free)

Go to gsctx.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/meet-the-cookies for more cookie details and ingredients.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Girl Scout Cookies return to San Angelo, here's where to find them